The Israeli Defense Minister promised this Sunday to hit “the enemy hard” after a bombing blamed on Lebanese Hezbollah that left 12 dead the day before in the annexed Golan Heights, raising fears of a regional conflagration stemming from the conflict in Gaza.

Israel will strike “the enemy hard,” Yoav Gallant said from Majdal Shams, the town where the bombing took place, according to a statement from the ministry spokesman.

According to Israel, A rocket fired from Lebanon killed 12 youths aged between 10 and 16 as they played on a football pitch in this town in the Golan Heights. The attack also left around 30 people injured.

While athletes from around the world are competing at the #Olympics2024Hezbollah is murdering the next generation of Israeli athletes. A group of children enjoying life’s simple pleasures was murdered in cold blood when a Hezbollah rocket hit the soccer field in the Druze… pic.twitter.com/xZVW1so1zS — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 27, 2024

Iran, which supports the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah, has warned that an Israeli retaliatory attack in Lebanon would have “unforeseeable consequences” in the area, the scene of a war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

“Any action (…) by the Zionist regime could aggravate instability, insecurity and war in the region,” warned Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz blamed Hezbollah for the attack, saying Sunday that the Lebanese Islamist movement had crossed “all red lines” by “deliberately firing on civilians.”

“The projectile that killed our children was an Iranian rocket, and Hezbollah is the only terrorist organisation that has them in its arsenal,” the Israeli ministry added.

The Lebanese group, an ally of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza, denied being behind the deadly shooting. Since October 8, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire almost daily on the border between the two countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saturday that Hezbollah would pay a “heavy price” for the attack, which came after four Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon.

Israel will not leave “this deadly attack unanswered,” Netanyahu said in a statement from his office. He will chair a meeting of the security cabinet after his return from the United States.

כמוכם, הזדעזעתי. הזדעזעתי לראות את התמונות הנוראות בעקבות המתקפה הרצחנית של חיזבאל לה על מג׳דל שמס. בין הנרצחים, ילדים קטנים ששיחקו ׻, וגם נרצחים אחרים. לב כולנו נשבר מהמראות הללו. אנחנו מחבקים את המשפחות, מחבקים את העדה הדרוזית כולה ברגעה הקשה, שה וא גם רגענו… pic.twitter.com/5ixYCnJyap — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 27, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday from Tokyo that “all indications” show the rocket was fired by Lebanese Hezbollah.

The projectile hit the Druze town of Majdal Shams, a town of about 11,000 inhabitants located in the Golan Heights, a strategic region at the crossroads of three countries (Syria, Lebanon, Israel) and largely conquered by Israel during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Israel annexed two-thirds of this territory in 1981, but the community never recognized this annexation.

Thousands of people attended funerals on Sunday for those killed in the bombing. It was the “deadliest attack against Israeli civilians since October 7,” said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, referring to the date of the Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

Despite calls for calm in the region and a ceasefire in Gaza, fighting continues unabated in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The war broke out when Islamist commandos killed 1,197 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251 in southern Israel, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data.

The Israeli military estimates that 111 people remain captive in Gaza, 39 of whom are believed to have died.

In response, Israel launched an offensive that has already killed at least 39,324 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-ruled territory’s health ministry.

The bombings were only halted during a week-long truce in November, but negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages have since failed.

A new meeting will take place on Sunday in Rome between representatives of the mediating countries, Egypt, the United States and Qatar, and the head of Israeli intelligence.