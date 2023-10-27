Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: Simon Walker/EFE

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari announced during a press conference held this Friday (27) that the Israeli military will intensify its ground operations to combat Hamas terrorists in Gaza. In the last few hours, the Israeli Air Force has carried out several extensive attacks on tunnels and other infrastructure in the Palestinian enclave.

Hagari highlighted that the expansion of the Israeli army’s ground operations in the Gaza Strip will take place during Friday night. Earlier, Hamas terrorists clashed with Israeli troops in Beit Hanoun, northeast Gaza, and the central area of ​​the Palestinian city.

According to information from CNN American, a Hamas representative stated that the terrorist group is “ready” to face the Israeli army, if Israeli military forces decide to carry out a broader ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

In the last land incursion, carried out on Friday morning, Israeli tanks and armored vehicles hit targets on the outskirts of Gaza, with support from planes and artillery. The objective, according to Hagari, was to “discover the enemy”, neutralize terrorists and remove explosives and rocket launch pads.

On Thursday (26), Israel carried out the largest ground incursion against the Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict between the Jewish State and Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The aerial bombardments of the Israeli counteroffensive continue in full swing. According to information from Israeli authorities, the air strikes have already hit 250 Hamas targets.

The Israel Defense Forces claim that these operations are a rehearsal for carrying out a large-scale ground incursion that is being planned.