Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Friday (20) that attacks in this “new phase” of the war against the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah will continue until Israelis evacuated from border communities in the north of the country can return to their homes.

“The series of operations in the new phase of the war will continue until we achieve our objective: to ensure the safe return of communities in northern Israel to their homes,” Gallant said in a statement, hours after the Israeli strike in Beirut targeting senior Hezbollah officials.

“We will continue to pursue our enemies to defend our citizens, including in Dahyeh [subúrbio de Beirute]”, Gallant warned, referring to today’s attack, which he described as “precise.”

At least 12 people were killed and more than 60 injured in an Israeli bombing of a building in an area considered a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut, according to figures from Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the death of Hezbollah’s chief of military operations, Ibrahim Aqil, and 11 senior members of its elite Radwan forces.

Aqil and other Radwan leaders were meeting “in the basement” of the bombed residential building to “coordinate terrorist activities against Israeli civilians,” according to a statement by Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman.