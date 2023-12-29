Israeli Minister Benny Gantz says time for a diplomatic solution “is running out”

Israeli Minister Benny Gantz has threatened to intensify military action in northern Israel if Lebanon fails to push Hezbollah away from its border. “The situation on Israel's northern border demands change”, Gantz told journalists on Wednesday night (Dec 27, 2023), quoted by Financial Times. According to him, “is running out” time for a diplomatic solution. “If the world and the Lebanese government do not act to stop the shooting of northern Israeli residents and to distance Hezbollah from the border, the IDF [Forças de Defesa de Israel] they will do that”, he stated.