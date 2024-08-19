Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (19) that he supports a ceasefire proposal, presented by the United States, in the war that the Israelis have been waging against the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October last year.

The announcement was made in a statement from Netanyahu’s office after the prime minister met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem.

“The Prime Minister reiterated Israel’s commitment to the current American proposal on the release of our hostages, which takes into account Israel’s security needs, which he strongly insists on,” the statement said.

According to information from the Associated Press, Blinken confirmed the information in conversation with journalists in Jerusalem and demanded that Hamas also support the proposal.

“In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel supports the bridge proposal,” Blinken said, referring to a deal to bridge the gap between the two sides’ demands. “The next important step is for Hamas to say yes.”

The terrorist group, however, had already said on Sunday night (18) that it rejected the proposal, arguing that Netanyahu “established new conditions and demands” to sabotage the ceasefire.

It was not clear whether the proposal supported by Israel would resolve two points that the Netanyahu government had been demanding: an Israeli control mechanism in the Netzarim corridor (which divides northern and southern Gaza since the beginning of the war), to ensure that the terrorist group’s fighters do not regroup in the north, and the presence of the Israeli army in the Philadelphia corridor, between Gaza and Egypt, to prevent arms smuggling.

Hamas opposes these controls by Israel and demands a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian enclave.

According to the Times of Israel, the Israeli government reported that it will send negotiators for a new round of talks with the mediators (United States, Egypt and Qatar) this week.