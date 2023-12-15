Protest in Jerusalem this week called for measures to release hostages in Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this Friday (15) that they mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages in the north of the Gaza Strip.

According to information from the Times of Israel newspaper, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that during clashes in Shejaiya, Israeli troops mistakenly believed that three hostages were a threat and opened fire on them.

Two of the hostages were identified as Yotam Haim, 28, and Samar Talalka, 24. The third's name was not released at the family's request.

Hagari said the hostages were not in captivity when they were seen by Israeli troops. “The three fled or were abandoned by the terrorists who held them captive,” he explained.

“Following the shooting, during a sweep and analysis, immediate suspicion arose as to the identity of the dead, and their bodies were quickly transferred for examination to Israel, where the hostages were identified,” the spokesperson said.

“This is a sad and painful event for all of us, and the IDF is responsible for everything that happened,” Hagari said.

“The IDF expresses deep sorrow for the disaster and shares the grief of the families. May their memory be blessed,” the spokesperson added.

In the October attacks in Israel, Hamas killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped 240, of which 105 were released in a temporary truce at the end of November.

Before that, four hostages were released and one was rescued by Israeli forces. The bodies of other hostages have been recovered in recent days. Based on intelligence information, the Israeli army indicated that at least 20 hostages in Gaza were killed by Hamas.