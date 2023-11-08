According to the Israeli Army, Mohsen Abu Zina “served as one of the group’s main weapons creators”

The IDF (English acronym for Israel Defense Force) said this Wednesday (November 8, 2023) that it had killed Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas’ chief of arms and industries.

“As part of his role, Mohsen Abu Zina served as one of Hamas’s main weapons creators and was an expert in developing strategic weapons and rockets used by Hamas terrorists.”, the military said in a statement published on Telegram.

The Israeli Army said that “Israel Defense Forces troops continue to operate inside the Gaza Strip to kill terrorists and direct aircraft to attack terrorist infrastructure”.

Since the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip began on October 27, Israeli troops have advanced significantly in Palestinian territory, opening several paths in the region. Images of PlanetLab captured on Saturday (Nov 3) and released by Washington Post, show advances on 3 main routes: south, northeast and northwest. read more in this report of Power360.

On Sunday night (5.nov), IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that the Israeli military surrounded the city of Gaza and divided the Palestinian territory into two regions: north and south.

The objective of the Israel Defense Forces troops is to reach the center of Gaza city, headquarters of the Hamas organization and where the Israeli government identifies the leaders of the extremist group. The plan also includes the capture of the city and the rescue of hostages kidnapped by the organization during the attack on Israel on October 7.

