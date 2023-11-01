The Israeli Defense Forces stated that they broke the extremist group’s defense line in northern Gaza

The IDF (acronym in English for the Israel Defense Forces) and the ISA (acronym in English for Israel Security Authority) claimed, this Wednesday (1st.Nov.2023), to have killed Muhammad A’sar, head of Hamas Anti-Tank Missile Unit in the Gaza Strip. In a statement, released on the Telegram channel, Israeli forces said that under Muhammad’s command, the extremist group carried out several attacks against Israeli military personnel and civilians. According to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, the offensive reduces Hamas’ combat capacity. Hagari he further said that the Israelis have broken through the extremist organization’s defense line in northern Gaza and are advancing into the territory.