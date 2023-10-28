Asem Abu Rakaba allegedly collaborated in an operation that took drones and paragliders to Israeli territory on October 7

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported this Saturday (October 28, 2023) the death in an air strike of Asem Abu Rakaba, head of Hamas air operations who would have collaborated in the attack on Israel on October 7. “Abu Rakaba was responsible for the UAVs [veículo aéreo não-tripulado, na sigla em inglês]drones, paragliders, aerial detection and defense of Hamas”, the IDF said in a post on X. The announcement was made after the bombings of Gaza intensified. On Friday (Oct 27), attacks left Gaza without electricity or internet, increasing the region’s isolation and concerns about humanitarian issues.

