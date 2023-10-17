Video shows bombing in the city of Khan Younis, in Gaza; target’s name was not released

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed this Monday (Oct 16, 2023) to have killed the regional head of Hamas intelligence in a bombing raid in Khan Younis. The information is from the newspaper Times of Israel.

The IDF did not provide further details about the attack, nor did it release the name of the leader it claims to have killed. According to them, this is the 7th high-ranking member of Hamas who has been killed.

The military published X (formerly Twitter) a series of videos showing attacks in the Gaza Strip, including videos in which the attacks were directed at high-ranking members of Hamas. Tel Aviv did not disclose whether civilians were hit by the shelling in Khan Younis.

Watch (7s):