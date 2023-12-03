Wessam Farhat led the Shejaiya battalion and, according to the Israeli military, helped plan the October 7 attack

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said on Saturday night (Dec 2, 2023) that it had killed the commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya battalion, Wessam Farhat. In a statement published on Telegramthe Israeli military stated that the fighter participated in the planning of the October 7 attack.

According to Israel, Farhat ordered members of Nukhba, Hamas’ special forces, to infiltrate kibbutz Nahal Oz and IDF posts. “Farhat was also one of the masterminds of the 2002 terrorist attack on Mechinat Atzmona, in which 5 Israeli civilians were killed. Additionally, he was one of the masterminds behind the terrorist missile attack on a civilian bus in Nahal Oz in 2011, in which an Israeli child was killed.”, declared the military.

TUNNELS

This Sunday (Dec 3), the IDF they said have located, since the beginning of the war, more than 800 entrances to tunnels used by Hamas. Of the total, 500 were destroyed “using a variety of operational methods, including explosives”.

According to the military, some of the entrances connected “Hamas strategic assets” through the tunnel network. “Many kilometers of tunnel routes were destroyed”, says the IDF note.

“Tunnel entrances were located in civilian areas, many of which were near or within civil buildings and structures such as schools, kindergartens, mosques, and playgrounds.”, said the military, adding that they found “large quantities of weapons” in some of the tunnels.

“These findings are further evidence of how Hamas deliberately uses the civilian population and infrastructure as a cover for its terrorist activity inside Gaza.”, they stated.

