The Israeli Army released this Thursday (12) the names of nine Palestinian terrorists who died this Wednesday (11) during an attack on a school in Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip, which left a total of 18 dead, to respond to accusations from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which blamed it for the murder of six of its workers.

“So far we have received verification of the elimination of several terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization,” an Israeli military statement said Thursday, in which the armed forces listed the names of nine people.

The Israeli army assured that three of the nine terrorists mentioned worked directly for UNRWA, which ran the attacked school.

“We are not in a position to comment or verify” Israel’s data, a UNRWA spokesperson briefly told EFE.

The three terrorists are Muhammad Adnan Abu Zaid, whom the Israeli army blames for belonging to the military wing of Hamas and for having launched rockets at troops; Yasser Ibrahim Abu Sharar, also from the armed wing of Hamas and a member of the organization’s emergency committees in Nuseirat; and Iyad Matar, also a member of the Palestinian group.

The other identified terrorists, whom the Army did not associate with UNRWA, are Issar Karachaya, Bassem Majed Shahin, Amr Aljadili, Akram Saber El Alichi, Muhammed Issa Abu Almair and Sharif Salam.

On Wednesday night, the UN agency confirmed the deaths of six of its staff in the bombing of the school, which reportedly left a total of 18 dead.

“This is the highest number of deaths among our personnel in a single incident,” UNRWA lamented last night on its profile on the social network X, which until then had confirmed two deaths, reported the EFE Agency.

The dead included the director of the UNRWA shelter and other staff who were assisting some 12,000 displaced people at the Al Jaouni school.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the attack as “unacceptable” and reiterated at the X the urgency of “putting an end now to these dramatic violations of international humanitarian law”.

According to UNRWA data, the Al Jaouni school has been attacked five times since the start of the war in Gaza in October last year, with a total death toll of around 40.

The last attack took place on July 6, killing 16 Palestinians and wounding 50 others.

“Schools and other civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times and must not be targeted. We call on all parties to the conflict to never use schools or their surrounding areas for military or combat purposes,” UNRWA stressed.