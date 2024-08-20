Israeli soldier fighting terrorists during operation in Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli army said it had killed around 40 terrorists in recent hours in “hand-to-hand combat” and in air strikes in the Tal Al Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, in the far south of the Gaza Strip.

“In a strike, troops identified an armed terrorist cell operating within a military structure and our Air Force swiftly attacked it,” an Israeli military statement said.

The city, which borders Egypt, has been under heavy Israeli operations for more than three months. Benjamin Netanyahu’s government gave its troops the green light for the incursion on May 6, saying there were at least four Hamas battalions in the area.

Since then, the army has reported the deaths of hundreds of Hamas terrorists in this southern part of the Strip, as well as claiming to have dismantled its military infrastructure.

The Israeli army also claims to have “eliminated numerous terrorists” in the other large region in the south of the enclave, Khan Younis, which in recent weeks has become one of the points most attacked by troops.

“Over the past day, troops dismantled numerous infrastructure sites in the Khan Younis area, including launch sites from which projectiles were launched into Israeli territory,” the Army detailed in its statement.

In the center of the enclave, the Israeli army also claims to have killed more terrorists in its operations and to have hit a “terrorist cell that tried to harm the troops.”

“In a series of targeted strikes in the area, troops located weapons including grenades, shell casings and additional military equipment,” they added.