According to the Israeli Army, Ali Qadi and Merad Abu Merad were among those responsible for the October 7 offensive

Israel claimed to have killed two Hamas leaders who, according to Israeli defense forces, were among those responsible for organizing the initial attack carried out by the extremist group on October 7. At least 3,099 people have died since the first offensive. The military claims to have killed Merad Abu Merad, who was the head of the Hamas air system, and Ali Qadi, commander of a unit of the elite force. The information is from Reuters.