Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari | Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

In a series of intense operations that took place this Monday (11) in the center of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported having shot down around 15 Hamas terrorists during direct clashes.

Israeli action in the Palestinian enclave included airstrikes and sniper fire. The IDF also claimed to have carried out operations in the Khan Younis region of southern Gaza, where they detained and detained several Hamas terrorists and found weapons and military equipment.

In a statement, Israeli forces detailed the raid on homes used for terrorist activities, resulting in the arrest of suspects involved with Hamas and the location of military material.

Investigation into the death of alleged Hamas number 3

The Israeli army is also investigating the possibility that it shot down Marwan Issa, identified as number three in the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. His death could have occurred during an air raid carried out by the IDF. Issa was described as the deputy head of the armed wing of Hamas, and had been hiding for days in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.

In addition to the fighting that resulted in the death and arrest of terrorists, an incident involving a helicopter at the Netafim air base in Israel resulted in injuries to at least three Israeli soldiers.