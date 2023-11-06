Haaretz: IDF says it is ready to start fighting in Gaza within 48 hours

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced their readiness to begin fighting in Gaza City within 48 hours. The publication reports this Haaretz.

“The IDF estimates that forces in the Gaza Strip will completely surround Gaza City within 48 hours and begin fighting,” the journalists write.

The report notes that the Israeli authorities plan in this way to completely destroy Hamas fighters, as well as destroy their tunnels and military facilities. “The IDF believes it is possible to achieve the government’s goal of destroying Hamas, but this will require a long period of time: from several months to a year or even more. In order to clear an area of ​​terrorists, it is necessary to act carefully and relatively slowly,” the authors of the publication explain.

Earlier it was reported that ground forces of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took control of a Hamas military camp in the Gaza Strip. It was noted that on the territory of the complex there are observation posts, training grounds for militants, as well as underground tunnels for terrorists.

On October 7, Hamas militants attacked Israel. On the first day, they fired thousands of missiles, broke into the country and took hundreds of hostages. Israel called the attack a war and responded by launching Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip.