Israeli Defense Minister Galant: IDF Ready to Launch Surprise Strike on Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said the country is prepared to launch a surprise attack on Lebanon, reports Times of Israel newspaper.

“We are waging a limited war in the northern region. We are using a small part of the IDF forces, but everything can change in a second, from the main attack in the south to the main attack in the north, and it will be fast, unexpected and very sharp,” the minister said.

He stressed that the Jewish state is open to negotiations with the Shiite Hezbollah movement. According to him, to do this, it must withdraw from the border to areas beyond the Litani River, as stipulated by the UN resolution, after which dialogue can begin.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had approved operational plans for combat operations for an offensive in Lebanon.