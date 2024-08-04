Netanyahu warns Iran against attacking Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his readiness to confront Iran. This is written by TASS.

Netanyahu’s statement, in which he warned Iran and its proxies against attacking, was released by his office. “Iran and its proxies are seeking to tighten the noose of terror around Israel’s neck. We are determined to confront them on all fronts, near and far. Anyone who attacks us will pay a very high price,” the Israeli prime minister said.

The conflict in the Middle East has escalated in recent days after rocket strikes in Tehran killed the chairman of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and in Beirut, one of the commanders of the military wing of the Shiite movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shokr. Hamas and Hezbollah have placed the blame on Israel.

Earlier, The Jerusalem Post (JP) reported that Iran plans to attack Israel on August 12-13, the holy day of the Jewish people’s catastrophe. The attack will be carried out jointly with the Hezbollah movement. It is noted that Western intelligence has evidence that the attack will take place on the day of mourning.