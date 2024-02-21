Israeli PM says there is “a lot of pressure” to stop the war before the country achieves all its goals

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Tuesday (20.Feb.2024) that the country is not willing to release “at any cost” the hostages taken by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. To the to talk with soldiers, the prime minister stated that there was “considerable pressure on Israel, internally and externally, to stop the war” before the country catches up “all your goals”.

Speaking of a possible ceasefire agreement to, among other things, release the hostages, Netanyahu declared: “We really want to achieve another release and we are prepared to go far [nos termos do acordo]but we are not prepared to pay any price, certainly not the illusory prices that Hamas demands of us, the meaning of which is the defeat of the State of Israel”.

The prime minister said that Israel is “committed to continuing the war” until he achieves his goals: eliminating Hamas, freeing all hostages, and ensuring that the Gaza Strip “never pose a threat again” For the country. “There is no pressure, none, that can change that”, declared Netanyahu.

Read more:

On Tuesday (Feb 20), the United States vetoed for the 3rd time, a resolution was sent to the UN Security Council (United Nations) to determine an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. The proposal was prepared by Algeria and received the support of 13 of the 15 member countries. The USA, which has veto power as it is a permanent member of the collegiate, blocked the text.

Before the vote, Algeria's ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama, stated that “A vote in favor of this draft resolution is support for the Palestinians' right to life. On the other hand, voting against implies an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted on them”.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had already said that she would veto the Algerian project due to the Israeli hostages who remain under the control of Hamas.

On Tuesday (Feb 20), the diplomat declared that “Demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire without an agreement that requires Hamas to release hostages will not bring lasting peace”.

The North American delegation prepared another resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. It has not yet been presented for a vote. The country's text determines that the attacks will only pause when Hamas releases the Israeli hostages.