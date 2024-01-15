Israel said on Monday (15) that it is investigating the authenticity of a video and other images released by the terrorist group Hamas, which show two Israeli hostages killed in the Gaza Strip. The video sparked outrage among Jewish state authorities, who accused Hamas of “brutal use of innocent hostages.”

The dead hostages, according to the terrorist group, would be Itay Svirsky, aged 38, and Yossi Sharabi, aged 53, who were kidnapped in October 2023, during the Hamas attacks in Israel, which left 1,200 people dead. killed and around 250 kidnapped under the control of terrorists in Gaza.

In the Hamas video, a third hostage, identified as 26-year-old Noa Argamani, who is believed to be still alive, recounts how her two fellow captives died. She says they were hit by “Israeli shelling at two different times” while being “moved from one building to another.”

Before Argamani's report, the video includes statements from Itay and Yossi, in which they speak of the “difficult conditions of captivity”, without food and water, and ask Netanyahu to “end the war”, statements that probably could have been made under pressure.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the building where the hostages were believed to be held was not a target and was not attacked by Israeli forces. Hagari also stated that authorities are currently in “permanent contact with the families of the hostages”.

“In recent days, representatives of the Israel Defense Forces have met with the families of Itay and the other hostage, and expressed their great concern for their fate, given the information we had,” he said.

The war between Israel and Hamas completed 100 days this Sunday (14), with no prospect of a diplomatic solution. The families of the hostages held a demonstration in Tel Aviv to demand that the government negotiate their release, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argues that the “only alternative is to maintain military pressure on Hamas”.

There are still 136 hostages in the Gaza Strip, although as many as 25 may be dead, according to information collected by Israel. (With EFE Agency)