The organization’s Security Council approved this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023) Malta’s proposal calling for a pause in the war in Gaza

The Israeli government harshly criticized the text of the resolution approved this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023) by the UN Security Council (United Nations) for the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas. Among other things, the text calls for a pause in the conflict in Gaza and the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”.

In your profile on X (former Twitter), Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, wrote that the proposal accepted by the council “it is disconnected from reality and has no meaning”. He further stated that the country “will continue to act until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages return”.

Read Erdan’s post:

At the UN plenary, the representative of Israel, Brett Jonathan Miller, followed the ambassador in criticizing and stated that, despite more than 10 council meetings on the topic, the body “still failed to condemn the massacre of October 7th”.

Brett further stated that Hamas “don’t care” for the resolutions and demands of the institution and that “If Hamas decides to lay down its arms and surrender, this war would end immediately.”

PROPOSAL APPROVED BY THE SECURITY COUNCIL

The proposal presented by Malta received 12 votes in favor and none against. The United States, Russia and the United Kingdom, which are permanent members of the group and therefore have veto power, abstained. Brazil was favorable.

The text prepared by the European country:

calls for the release of hostages held by the extremist group;

calls for the implementation of humanitarian pauses and corridors in the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days;

rejects the forced displacement of civilians;

calls for the normalization of the flow of essential goods and services to the Gaza Strip, with priority given to water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine; It is

requires parties involved in war to comply with obligations under international law and international humanitarian law.

This was the 5th attempt by the UN Security Council to approve a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East. Previously, 1 text from Brazil, 2 from Russia and one from the USA were rejected.