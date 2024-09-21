IDF says it hit 180 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force has struck 180 targets of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the army press secretary reported. TASS.

“The Israel Defense Forces have completed a series of strikes on southern Lebanon. About 180 targets and thousands of launcher containers have been destroyed,” Jerusalem reported, adding that the rocket launchers that were attacked were loaded to fire at Israeli territories.

Earlier, Politico newspaper, citing two American officials, reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden fears an escalation in relations between Israel and Hezbollah.

Earlier, the Israeli army (IDF) struck the Lebanese capital Beirut. Three powerful explosions thundered in the southern suburb of Dahiya. Israel struck near key facilities of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.