Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military vehicles stopped at a camp on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, this Tuesday (5) | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Israeli forces entered a new phase of their offensive in the Gaza Strip this Tuesday (5), reaching the center of three large areas controlled by Hamas terrorists: Jabalia, Shujaiya and Khan Younis. Armed clashes in the Palestinian enclave have intensified in recent days, allowing Israel to advance on important Hamas strongholds in Gaza.

This Tuesday, Israeli troops surrounded the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, considered by Israel to be one of Hamas’ main strongholds. Israeli soldiers found weapons and terrorist infrastructure at the site, some of them hidden in civilian buildings, such as a school.

The Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City was also the target of heavy Israeli aerial and ground bombardment and fighting that destroyed many buildings and eliminated several terrorists.

Israeli forces also reached the heart of the town of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where they engaged and killed terrorists and Palestinian militiamen. Israeli air force planes used hundreds of rounds of ammunition in attacks on tunnels, wells and anti-tank missile launch sites belonging to terrorist groups operating in Palestinian territory.

Israel’s advance comes after the truce brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the USA was broken last Friday (1st), when Hamas fired rockets at Israel. Since then, Israeli forces have intensified their ground operation, which began on October 27, with the aim of destroying Hamas’ military capabilities. (With EFE Agency)