Israel says it has killed key Hamas commander in targeted airstrike

Israel captured Hamas commander Haitham Khuwajari on Sunday night killed. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari reported this at a press conference The Jerusalem Post. The commander was killed in a targeted airstrike near Gaza City, which was carried out with instructions from the Shin Bet intelligence service.

According to Israel, Khuwajari was one of the masterminds of the large-scale Hamas attacks of October 7 and headed Hamas’ Shati battalion. The Israeli army also holds him responsible for Hamas operations in and around Al Shifa hospital.

On Saturday, Israel killed another commander involved in the October 7 attack: Wissam Farhat. The Israeli army has set itself the goal of putting an end to Hamas in Gaza and has now also penetrated the south of the Gaza Strip with ground troops.