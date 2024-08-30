According to the Israeli military, Wassem Hazem “was involved in executing and directing attacks” against Israel

The Israeli military said it had identified, on Friday (August 30, 2024), north of the Samaria region, a terrorist cell led by Wassem Hazem, the head of Hamas in Jenin, in the West Bank. Hazem, according to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), died in the confrontation with the Israelis.

“Hazem was involved in executing and directing shooting and bombing attacks, and continually advanced terrorist activities in the Judea and Samaria area.”, said the military in publication on Telegram.

According to the IDF, two other Hamas members were killed in the raid.Maysara Masharqa and Arafat Amer, 2 terrorist operatives of the Hamas terrorist organization in Jenin, operated under the command of Wassem Hazem and participated in shooting attacks against Israeli communities”, reads the post.

Israel said on Thursday (Aug. 29, 2024) that it had killed Muhhamad Jabber, an Islamic Jihad commander in Nur Shams, in the West Bank. In publication on Telegram, the IDF stated that another 4 “terrorists” died in the same raid. They were in a mosque in the town of Tulkarm.

“Security forces have dismantled dozens of explosive devices that were planted under roads”, said the military. “Soldiers apprehended terrorist suspects and located and confiscated weapons, including M-16 machine guns, ammunition and additional military equipment.”, they completed.

Muhammad Jaber was one of Israel’s most wanted men. He had been, according to the IDF, “involved in several terrorist attacks”.

In addition to the operation in Tulkarm, the Israelis carried out a raid in Jenin, also in the West Bank. In total, “12 terrorists were eliminated” and “more than 10 wanted suspects were arrested”.

