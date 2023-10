The Israeli Army began a new phase of the war last Friday (27) to eliminate the terrorist group Hamas | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli Army said on Monday (30) that it had killed dozens of Hamas members who had barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels in the Gaza Strip in recent hours.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) explained that the clashes occurred in response to terrorists’ attempts to attack their troops.

The Israeli Army has continued to expand its ground operations in the Palestinian enclave since the weekend.

The statement released by the Israeli government explains that one of its planes, guided by troops on the ground, hit a building belonging to Hamas, with 20 group militiamen inside.

Another plane attacked an anti-tank missile launcher, where an unknown number of terrorists were located, in the area of ​​Al Azhar University, in Gaza.

The Defense Forces highlighted this Monday (30) that in recent days they attacked 600 targets, including weapons warehouses, dozens of anti-tank missile launchers and Hamas hideouts.

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militia began on October 7 with the surprise attack on Israeli territory, which left 1,400 dead and hundreds kidnapped.

Since then, the Israeli Army has been bombing strategic Hamas points in Gaza and, on Friday (27), began a new phase of the conflict with ground operations inside the territory. (With EFE agency)