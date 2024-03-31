Israeli army claims that Ismail Al-Zin was commander of a unit of the group responsible for dozens of attacks

The Israeli Army announced this Sunday (March 31, 2024) that “eliminated” another of the leaders of Hezbollah, a Lebanese extremist group. Ismail Al-Zin was commander of a missile unit in the group and was killed in an airstrike launched on the village of Kounine in southern Lebanon.

“Al-Zin was a significant source of knowledge about anti-tank missiles and was responsible for dozens of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians, communities and security forces.”says the statement released by the Israel Defense Forces on its Telegram channel.

In addition to the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel has also been involved in almost daily clashes with Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.

Last Friday (29 March), the Israeli Army announced that it killed Ali Abdel Hassan Naim, deputy commander of Hezbollah's rocket and missile unit in an attack in southern Lebanon. At the time, the group confirmed the death of the leader.

The extremist organization says that more than 200 members have been killed since the start of the conflict. The Lebanon-based group is an ally of Hamas.

In addition to Hamas, Hezbollah is an ally of the Syrian dictatorial regime and Iran. They are all declared enemies of Israel. Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, the terrorist group's fighters have attacked targets in northern Israel in solidarity with Hamas.