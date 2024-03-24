The Israel Defense Forces reported this Sunday (24) the arrest of around 480 members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups, in addition to having located “numerous weapons and terrorist infrastructure” in the Al Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, which is now on its seventh consecutive day of military siege.

“The forces continue to carry out precise operational activities in the area of ​​Al Shifa Hospital, avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical staff and medical equipment,” a military statement detailed.

The Health Ministry of the Gaza Strip, controlled by the terrorist Hamas, reported on Saturday that five injured patients who were being treated at the unit had died as a result of the siege by Israeli troops, which began on Monday, adding to the 13 patients intensive care unit who reportedly died in recent days due to lack of electricity and medical treatment.

The source also reported that 240 patients and relatives were detained by Israeli forces, in addition to ten medical professionals. The Israeli army said it interrogated more than 800 suspects — of which 480 were believed to be terrorists — and killed 170 believed to be combatants.

“We will end this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands, dead or alive,” declared the commander-in-chief of the Israeli Army's Southern Command, General Yaron Finkelman, who praised the success of the “bold and impressive” operation last night.

An Israeli soldier was killed in operations inside Al Shifa Hospital, Sergeant Lior Raviv, 21, a fighter from the Nahal Brigade, bringing the number of casualties in the Israeli ranks to 252 since the start of the ground offensive inside the enclave.

The Army also reported that over the past day, its fighter jets had struck some 65 targets in the north and center of the Gaza Strip, including “a tunnel used to carry out attacks, military compounds where armed terrorists operated, and additional military infrastructure.”

In both the central Gaza Strip and the southern Khan Younis area, where fighting has continued for more than three months, troops “eliminated several terrorists” over the past day through sniper fire.

“Troops also located and carried out a targeted attack on a drone manufacturing laboratory belonging to terrorist organizations,” he added of operations in the central area.

In the Khan Younis area, engineering forces targeted a rocket launch pit and fighter jets destroyed Hamas military infrastructure, including a compound used as a meeting point for militiamen.

In addition, troops destroyed combat infrastructure near the separation fence with Israel, as well as tunnels, and found in a residential building several weapons, such as explosives, grenades, RPG missiles and mortars “hidden in bags from the United Nations Security Agency.” Relief for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).”

“Soldiers identified terrorist infrastructures and weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, eliminated terrorists at close range using tank fire, and neutralized threats placed near the fence,” the Army said.

Additionally, an Israel Defense Forces helicopter attacked and destroyed a weapons storage facility and infrastructure beneath it where terrorists were hiding.

