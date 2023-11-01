Country declared war on Hamas and promised to “destroy” the group; conflict has left more than 10,000 dead

The Israel Defense Forces they said this Wednesday (1st.Nov.2023) having reached “more than 11,000 targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip” since October 7, when Hamas carried out an attack in the south of the country. According to the military, ground operations in the region are expanding in a “significant”.

Shortly after the Hamas onslaught, the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared war against the group and the country’s military began attacking the Gaza Strip. On October 15, the Prime Minister Prometheus “destroy Hamas” and called the group “bloodthirsty monsters”.

Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, he said on Tuesday (31.Oct) ​​that the country’s military is “attacking in all parts of the Gaza Strip”. According to him, the focus is on the north, but “whenever there’s a target” of Hamas in other parts of the region, the military moves to eliminate it.

Conricus stated that the Army is “heavily armed” and moving in a “slow and meticulous” within the Gaza Strip, “with lots of ammunition and intelligence service” to assist in actions to combat Hamas. The spokesperson said that the attacks are carried out with “professionalism“, once “Hamas is the enemy and not the civilian population”.

This Wednesday (Nov 1), Daniel Hagari, another military spokesman, stated that the Israeli Army “continues to significantly expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip”.

According to him, Hamas fighters are using civilian structures as shelters. Hagari cited the air strike against the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces said the operation killed Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari and 50 other members of the extremist group.

The spokesman said he had hit a building used by Hamas members to fire on Israeli soldiers. “This building, like many places that Hamas terrorists use as shelters, is a civilian structure, located in the vicinity of a school, medical center and government offices.”, he declared.

“Every terrorist cell that arrives in the area or attempts to infiltrate Israel or fire on our territory will be detained and eliminated.”he continued, adding that, to date, 326 Israeli soldiers have died as a result of the clashes.

According to Al Jazeerathe conflict has already left 10,053 dead – 8,648 Palestinians and at least 1,405 Israelis.

