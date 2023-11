Video released by the IDF on social media shows tunnel being destroyed in the Gaza Strip | Photo: Disclosure/X/FDI

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated this Wednesday (8) that they have already destroyed 130 Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip. These structures are used by the terrorist group to transport products and weapons and also its members.

In videos posted on X, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari showed images of tunnels being destroyed.

“The activity of engineer warriors within combat teams fighting in Gaza includes destroying enemy weapons, locating, exposing and detonating tunnels. With the expansion of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, fighters are destroying Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure,” said Hagari.

“As part of ground forces activity in the Gaza Strip, an effort is underway to discover and destroy the tunnels of the terrorist organization Hamas, and since the start of fighting, 130 tunnels have been destroyed,” the spokesperson added.

Israel carries out a counteroffensive in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, in response to the terrorist group’s attacks on Israeli territory on October 7, which left 1,400 dead.