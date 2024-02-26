The Prime Minister's Office states that the Army presented an evacuation proposal and the “next operational plan” for the region

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) presented a plan to evacuate the civilian population in conflict zones in the Gaza Strip. The information was given by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, late Sunday night (Feb 25, 2024) in Brazil, early this Monday (Feb 26) in Israel.

At the X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli government said that the military also presented “the next operational plan” for the region. “Furthermore, the plan for provide humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip in a way that avoids looting that occurred in the north of the Strip and in other areas”, reads the publication.

Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip are advancing to the Rafah region, south of the Palestinian enclave. Rafah is an important entry route for humanitarian aid from Egypt, but it became the focus of new Israeli attacks, which began on February 11 (11.Feb). On the first day of the operation, more than 50 people died, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the extremist group Hamas. The data cannot be independently verified.

Previously, Israel had already promised a “safe passage” for displaced civilians and that a “detailed plan” was being worked on, but did not provide details.

On Thursday (Feb 22), bombings against the Shaboura district, in central Rafah, left, second the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 90 people dead. The number of injured was not disclosed.

The attacks were carried out after Israel denied a ceasefire proposed by Gaza's ruling group, Hamas. In positioning himself against Hamas' plan, Netanyahu emphasized that the group's defeat is the only way to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

According to information from the newspaper Times of Israelnegotiations to establish an agreement to stop attacks in Gaza and release hostages and prisoners were resumed between representatives of the United States, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and Hamas. The agreement establishes the release of 40 Israeli hostages and a temporary pause of around 6 weeks in attacks in Gaza.

