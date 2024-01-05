Israeli army during its offensive in Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this Friday (5) that its troops found a complex of tunnels housing barracks and weapons belonging to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas under a luxury hotel on the Mediterranean beaches of Gaza City.

“The Israeli military found a Hamas infrastructure with seven tunnels and terrorist headquarters inside. The infrastructure is located at the Blue Beach Hotel, in the north of the Gaza Strip, close to the beach,” said an IDF spokesperson.

“The tunnel network was destroyed this week after fighting in which dozens of Hamas terrorists hiding in the hotel fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli forces, who retaliated, killing several Palestinian fighters,” he added.

“Hamas fighters used the hotel as a safe haven from where they planned and executed attacks above and below ground, and Israeli forces seized several weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, explosives and drones,” the spokesperson said. voice.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7, 2023, after a terrorist attack by the Palestinian group, which included rocket fire and the simultaneous infiltration of thousands of terrorists who killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 in nearby cities to the Gaza Strip.

Since then, the IDF has launched a strong offensive in the Palestinian enclave, aiming to rescue hostages and eliminate Hamas.