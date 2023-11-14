Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 14/11/2023 – 10:05

Video shows weapons believed to be in the basement of a children’s clinic in the Gaza Strip. Biden calls for protection of hospitals in the territory. Peacemaker missing after Hamas attack is confirmed dead.Israeli military said this Monday (13/11) that they found an arsenal of the terrorist group Hamas hidden in the basement of a children’s hospital in Gaza City, as well as signs that hostages had been detained in the basement of the building.

The announcement was made by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari. In a video published on Monday night on social media, it is possible to see assault rifles, hand grenades, explosive vests and anti-tank weapons. “This is heavy combat equipment,” said Hagari, stating that the discovery was made at Rantisi hospital.

“A motorcycle with gunshot marks was also found, which was used by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 massacre. In addition, signs were found underground indicating that hostages were held in the room,” said Israeli forces, who have been waging war against the Palestinian terrorist group for more than five weeks.

Signs of a possible hostage presence include an improvised bathroom, a small kitchen and a baby bottle. On the wall you can see a handy calendar, counting the days since October 7th, which would have been filled in by the terrorists’ guards.

Hamas leader Khalil al-Haja told Al-Jazeera television that Israel was making false allegations.

Neither statement can be independently confirmed.

Biden calls for the protection of hospitals

US President Joe Biden appealed this Monday for Israel to spare hospitals in the Gaza Strip from the fighting. Biden said at the White House that he had hope and expectation that there would be fewer armed clashes around hospitals.

The American head of government mentioned in particular the Al Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza, which has been without electricity and water for three days, while gunfire and shelling outside the complex make the situation even more difficult.

Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, called for, in addition to better protection of hospitals, also safe evacuation routes for those stranded in the region.

UN: only one hospital operates in northern Gaza

Fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza has caused another 200,000 people to flee south in the last ten days, the UN humanitarian agency said on Tuesday (14/11).

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (ENUCAH) said only one hospital in the north is currently capable of treating patients. Some fighting is taking place around hospitals, where patients, newborns and doctors are stranded, without electricity and facing increasing shortages of medical supplies and other items.

Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as a hideout, alleging that the terrorist group created its main command center inside and underground at Al Shifa. Both hospital officials and Hamas leadership deny the Israeli allegations.

All hospitals in Gaza City (north) and northern Gaza are out of service due to a lack of electricity, medical supplies, oxygen, food and water, as well as shelling and clashes in neighboring areas, ENUCAH said in its report diary about the impact on civilians of the conflict.

The World Health Organization stated that the AL Shifa hospital is “almost a cemetery”, with bodies accumulated inside and outside.

The situation at Al Shifa hospital appeared to be the most serious in recent days because it is the main hospital in Gaza City and was recently at the center of armed clashes and was damaged by Israeli bombings.

According to the United Nations, which cites data from the Hamas government, in the last two days, 32 patients and three premature babies have died at Al Shifa due to power cuts and extremely precarious conditions.

The latest information received from that hospital, from Hamas government officials, indicates that, this Monday, 600 to 650 hospitalized patients were in the building, between 200 and 250 employees and 1,500 internally displaced people, while 36 babies were in incubators and patients who required dialysis were at imminent risk of dying.

Death of pacifist confirmed

Peace activist Vivian Silver, 74, who has been missing since Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel, has been confirmed dead. “Tragic news: Vivian Silver, the Canadian-Israeli peace activist, has been confirmed dead, having been murdered by Hamas in kibbutz Beeri,” said Israel’s consul general in Toronto, Idit Shamir, this Monday. “Canada is mourning her,” said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, called the news “devastating”. “Vivian Silver, who worked tirelessly for peace and understanding, was murdered by Hamas, the forces of blind hatred,” Seibert said.

Silver’s son, Yonatan Zeigen, who lives in Tel Aviv, told the AFP news agency last month that he was on the phone with his mother on the day of the Hamas attack, when shots were fired from 11am. She then wrote to him that armed men were at her house in Beeri; it was his last sign of life sent to his son. More than a hundred Beeri residents were killed in the Hamas attack.

The activist campaigned for peace with the Palestinians and was honored with several awards for her work. She initiated aid programs for residents of the Gaza Strip and helped them receive medical treatment in Israel. In 2014, she helped found the peace movement Women Wage Peace, which now has more than 45,000 members.

md/as (DPA, AFP, Efe, Lusa)