PM Lapid says Israel does not want to delay Operation Dawn in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in a televised address to the nation, said that the country does not want to drag out Operation Dawn in the Gaza Strip, but is not afraid that this will happen. This is reported TASS.

“Israel is not interested in prolonged hostilities in the Gaza Strip, but is not afraid of them. (…) We will act as long as necessary,” said Lapid, promising to eliminate the “threat” to the citizens of the Jewish state.

Earlier, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that an order had been approved to call up 25,000 reservists to the Israeli army to perform “operational tasks.”

On August 5, Israel announced the launch of a large-scale Operation Dawn against Islamic extremists. During operational activities, the IDF eliminated one of the leaders of the radical Palestinian organization banned in the Russian Federation, Islamic Jihad, Taysir Jabari. The consequences of the air strike and the destruction of the militant were caught on video.