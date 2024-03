Image released by Israeli forces shows moment of destruction of command centers | Photo: Reproduction/FDI

Israel said this Friday (8) that it carried out air strikes against command centers of the terrorist group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, in response to rocket launches against its territory.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the targets included a military headquarters of the Shiite terrorist organization in Al Mansuri and other facilities in Bint Yebeil. The IDF said secondary explosions were observed after the strikes, indicating that weapons were stored at the sites.

IDF troops also killed on Thursday night (7) a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who they accuse of being involved in planning major attacks in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, in the north of the West Bank.

The IDF also arrested nine other wanted Palestinians during nighttime operations in the West Bank. Since October 7, the date on which the war in the Gaza Strip began, moments after the Hamas terrorist attacks, Israel has arrested around 3,500 Palestinians across the West Bank.

Through their official account on X (formerly Twitter), Israeli forces also stated that they are continuing their operations in Gaza, where around 30 terrorists have already been killed and several Hamas tunnels have been destroyed.