According to the Defense Forces, the country is expanding ground operations in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces they said this Monday (October 30, 2023) that, on the last day, more than 600 targets were attacked in the Gaza Strip. These include weapons depots, missile launch areas, hideouts and staging sites used by Hamas. According to the military, Israel is expanding ground operations in the region.

“During clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops [sigla para Forças de Defesa de Israel] killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels and tried to attack troops [israelenses]”, stated the military. One of the affected areas is the region of Al-Azhar University, in the city of Gaza.

In one of the attacks, ground troops ordered the Israeli Air Force to carry out a drone attack on a Hamas field of operations, killing more than 20 fighters.

Watch a video released by the Israel Defense Forces:

כוחות צה”ל ממשיכים בהרחבת הפעילות הקרקעית ברצועת עזה; במהלך הלילה חיסלו הכוחות מחבלי חמאס והשמידו תשתיות טרור ומתחמים צ באיים. צה”ל המשיך במהלך הלילה בהרחבת הפעילות הקרקעית ברצועת עזה >> pic.twitter.com/kl2FfAvhxl — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 30, 2023

The Defense Forces said they attacked military infrastructure in Syria. According to the military, the attack was in response to actions carried out on Sunday (Oct 29) against Israel from Syrian territory.

Watch: