Protest for the release of hostages in Tel Aviv, on Tuesday (21) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli government reported this Wednesday (22) that the release of the first hostages through a truce agreement with the terrorist group Hamas will not begin “before Friday” (24). The first information indicated that the process would begin on Thursday (23).

“Negotiations for the release of our hostages are progressing and ongoing,” Israel’s National Security Council said in a statement. “The start of the release process will take place as per the original agreement between both sides, and no earlier than Friday.” The reason for the postponement was not disclosed.

In the process, 50 hostages held in Gaza, all women and children, will be exchanged for 150 Palestinian prisoners in the Jewish State. In total, Hamas holds around 240 hostages in Gaza.

During the four-day truce for this exchange, 300 trucks of humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter daily through the Rafah crossing, which connects Egypt to the Palestinian enclave. This period of truce could be extended if more hostages are released.