French-Israeli hostage Eitan Yahalomi, 12, was released from Gaza on Monday (27) | Photo: Disclosure/IDF

A representative of the Israeli Ministry of Health, Ronit Endevelt, told Parliament’s Health Committee that Hamas terrorists gave sedatives to hostages who were to be released from Gaza, with the aim of making them appear “happy and calm” after spending more time. 50 days in captivity.

Upon release, the victims were forced to wave to the terrorists as a symbol of farewell and “humane treatment”, in an attempt to manipulate public opinion.

Furthermore, the head of the Ministry’s medical division, Hagar Mizrahi, reported to the parliamentary committee that the hostages, including the elderly, children and women, suffered from “lack of food, medical treatment and prolonged imposition of handcuffs”, which could be considered war crimes.

In light of the complaints, the head of the Commission, Yoni Meshariki, asked the health authorities for a detailed report on the situation.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected to meet this Tuesday (5) with family members of hostages, along with ministers from the war cabinet, created in the first days of the conflict.

The Forum for Relatives of Hostages and Missing Persons also confirmed that they were summoned to a meeting with Netanyahu. The last meeting between the parties took place on October 28th.