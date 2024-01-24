Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli army said on Wednesday (24) that it is investigating the attack carried out against a United Nations (UN) refugee center in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Israel accused Hamas of being responsible for the attack which, according to the director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Thomas White, resulted in the deaths of nine people and the wounding of 75.

The Israeli Army said that after an inspection of its operational systems, “the possibility that the incident was caused by an air or artillery attack by Israeli forces has been ruled out.”

The military added that it is conducting an in-depth investigation into the activities of Israeli ground forces in the attacked area and that it is also investigating the possibility that the attack was provoked by rockets fired by Hamas terrorists.

Israeli forces have faced repeated rocket fire from Hamas during their operations in Gaza. The attack on the refugee center came days after another attack on UNRWA facilities was carried out in Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, identified as a Hamas stronghold and which is surrounded by Israeli troops.