Extremist group said it is willing to release kidnapped people, but calls for the release of Palestinian prisoners

Israel stated this Sunday (October 29, 2023) that 239 hostages remain with Hamas. The verified and institutional profile Israel in Brazildedicated to publishing updates on diplomatic relations between the 2 countries, posted the information on X (formerly Twitter).

The profile also shared a photo of Omer Shem-Tov, a 21-year-old Israeli, who would be one of the extremist group’s hostages. “On October 7, Omer was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. He is one of the 239 hostages.”says the message that accompanies the image.

Hamas said on Saturday (Oct 28) that it is willing to release the hostages. The condition: the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. This possibility is being discussed within the Israeli government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, also on Saturday, that he took the issue to the country’s war cabinet.

KILLED IN THE WAR

The death toll in the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas reached 9,410 this Sunday (29.Oct.2023), according to the latest update from the Palestinian Ministry of Health and from Al Jazeera (state channel run by the government of the Qatari monarchy, which broadcasts 24-hour news in English). They are divided as follows:

8,005 Palestinians killed and 20,242 injured;

1,045 Israelis killed and 5,431 injured.

This information cannot be independently verified by Power360.