The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arab media spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stated this Friday (8) that the explosion that occurred at the Shifa hospital, located in the city of Gaza, was caused by a missile that would have was launched by a Palestinian terrorist group that has not yet been identified.

Adraee stated that, after an analysis carried out by the IDF, it was found that terrorists operating in the Gaza Strip were trying to target Israeli forces who were carrying out a military operation in the vicinity of the hospital, but missed their target and hit the medical center itself.

The hospital director, along with Hamas terrorists, who rule Gaza, initially attributed the bombing of the hospital to an Israeli attack. However, Adraee refuted such allegations, highlighting that Israeli forces carry out specific operations and avoid targeting civilians.

Shifa hospital, which houses around 50,000 people, has faced intense shelling in recent days, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the WHO, reported that 20 hospitals in Gaza are out of service due to the attacks they suffered.

The WHO also says that the Rantisi hospital, the only hospital offering pediatric services in northern Gaza, has also suffered significant shelling in recent weeks.