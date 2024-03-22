The Israeli government has stated that almost 17% of the employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip are members of terrorist organizations, and at least 15 were directly involved in the massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist group on October 7th.

“UNRWA cannot play any role in Gaza, it has broken all its neutrality, and a replacement must be found,” said Tal Itzhakov, spokesman for the Israeli embassy in Madrid, this Friday (22).

In a video conference with reporters, Itzhakov mentioned an update to Israel's report on this matter with information and documents obtained by Gaza-based Israeli intelligence on “terrorist infrastructure.”

Itzhakov specified that there are 2,135 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad who work at UNRWA in Gaza, detailing that 485 are members of the military wing of terrorist organizations.

Likewise, he commented that 18 school directors from this UN agency are military members of terrorist organizations in Gaza, according to new information, which includes data on UNRWA workers who are alleged members of Hamas.

Itzhakov also denounced the use of UNRWA complexes for terrorist activities, with rocket launch points, tunnels, shafts or warehouses, of which he showed photographs and graphics.

All this data, according to Itzhakov, allows us to understand “the extent to which terrorist infrastructure is incorporated into UNRWA organizations”.

For all these reasons, Israel is appealing to the states of the world to stop funding UNRWA, as 18 countries have done, such as the United States, Japan, Germany and France.

“We want to expand and guarantee humanitarian aid in Gaza, but not through UNRWA”, highlighted the spokeswoman, who cited other organizations such as the World Food Programme.

Still in this sense, he recalled that Israel is collaborating with two international commissions to clarify the intervention of UNRWA members in the October 7 massacre.

Regarding a possible ceasefire, Itzhakov accused Hamas of doing everything to prevent an agreement and increase Palestinian victims, using the civilian population to put pressure on the international community.

“We have 134 people kidnapped in Gaza who must be released, which is a priority for the country”, highlighted the spokesperson, who denounced the treatment to which they are subjected and the violations in Gaza, which happened “on a systematic level” , according to reports of freed hostages.

“Israel’s idea is not to conquer Gaza, but to eliminate the threat from Hamas and free our hostages,” he added.