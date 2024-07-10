The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ended its military operation in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City on Wednesday (10), where they had returned two weeks ago in the face of the regrouping of the Hamas terrorist group, and claimed to have killed around 150 fighters from the group and destroyed eight tunnels.

“Forces of the paratrooper brigade, the 7th brigade and the elite Yahalom engineer unit completed their mission, which lasted about two weeks in Shujaiya, under the command of the 98th division,” a military statement said.

Over the past day, the forces destroyed two underground routes and, throughout the operation, managed to dismantle up to eight tunnels used by Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza for military use, according to the IDF, which released videos of the detonations to destroy the tunnels carried out by the Yahalom unit.

In the tunnels, the IDF found weapons, laptops and communications equipment, as well as materials and infrastructure for a long stay at the site, including gas and electricity supplies.

“During the fighting, the forces eliminated dozens of terrorists, destroyed combat complexes and stormed buildings,” the military statement added about the third ground incursion into Shujaiya since the start of the war.

Israeli forces had already carried out a massive military operation in Shujaiya, a Hamas stronghold southeast of Gaza City, in December last year. They returned briefly in April to prevent the return of Hamas troops.

During the December offensive, the IDF mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages when they came out with raised arms and white flags to call for help, thinking it was a trap.

In recent days, the paratrooper brigade engaged in hand-to-hand clashes with a “terrorist squad,” which was eventually eliminated by drone and tank fire, the IDF said.

Israel ended its operation in Shujaiya on the same day it ordered the evacuation of all of Gaza City, where its troops have also returned in recent days to fight Hamas forces, which are managing to regroup in places the IDF thought it controlled.

Gazans have been asked to move to the “safe zone” of Deir al-Balah in the heart of the enclave, but aid groups say there is nowhere safe to go.

