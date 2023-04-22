On April 22 is celebrated the Earth day Worldwide. Although it is increasingly recognized the importance of protecting our planet, environmental crises continue to rise. These crises include the climate crisis, the biodiversity crisis, plastic pollution, water scarcity, and deforestation. It is not enough to stop these crises, but it is also necessary to restore nature, the environment and the climate to lead a better, healthier and happier life.

(It may interest you: Since 2015 the global average temperature has been the highest, according to records)

The experience of Israel in the field of climate and environmental innovation offers practical, applicable and relatively inexpensive solutions that can help combat these current environmental and climate crises. Due to its location in the desert, with a scarcity of natural resources and water, Israel has become a living laboratory for developing innovative solutions.

Israel’s experience in water management shows that it is essential to carry out a broad communication and information campaign to encourage the population to save this vital resource.

The clearing of large tracts of jungle is a global struggle.

Israel has become a living laboratory for developing innovative solutions

In addition, it is necessary purify as much wastewater as possible and use it in agriculture: Israel purifies 94 percent of wastewater, of which about 90 percent is used for agricultural activities. On the other hand, it is noteworthy that water losses in Israeli urban systems are minimal, representing only a small percentage. All this has been possible thanks to the application of innovative technologies developed in Israel, which can be adapted to much of the world.

In the field of agriculture, the Israeli experience consists in moving, as far as possible, to an agriculture based on efficient irrigation, preferably using drip irrigation, which allows higher yields and significant water savings. The development of drought-resistant crops, the use of brackish water in agriculture, the development of higher-yielding crops, biological pesticides, the use of satellites and precision agriculture contribute to increasing food security and reducing damage to natural resources.

Animal protein substitutes are essential to ensure food security and alleviate pressure on natural systems, which are currently highly saturated due to raising livestock for human consumption.

In this sense, the Laboratory-produced protein substitutes hold great promise for humanity, especially at a time when the climate crisis is negatively affecting crops. Increased use of proteins that can be of plant origin, from animal cells or produced by fermentation; and the reduction of the consumption of animal products, will also help to combat the serious environmental consequences derived from the consumption of foods of animal origin.

Israel has emerged as a world leader in the alternative protein industry, thanks to favorable state policies, private investment, intellectual capital, and an export mindset. My country ranks second in the world in investment in the alternative protein industry in absolute values, after the United States.

Around a million animal and plant species are in danger of extinction.

Israel has experience in planting and preserving forests in extreme and semi-arid conditions

Since the founding of the State of Israel 75 years ago, Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion saw the field of solar energy as one of the areas that Israel should lead. Today, more than 200 Israeli companies and startups are engaged in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy storage, all of which are necessary to successfully tackle the climate crisis.

Despite its young age and relatively small area, Israel has experience in planting and preserving forests in extreme and semi-arid conditions, which is valuable in a world where forests are dying due to the climate crisis. Israel is one of the few countries in the world that today has more trees than when it was established as a state 75 years ago.

In Israel, the entrepreneurial community, both in civil society and in business, is dedicated to finding solutions to the environmental crisis. More than 1,300 companies and startups are working on climate innovation, including carbon capture, satellite remote sensing, use of artificial intelligence to detect areas of illegal logging and weather forecasting using information from social networks, satellites and climate models. These are some of the areas in which Israel has experience and can contribute to the world, including in Colombia, where there are various initiatives to apply Israeli technology and knowledge to the purposes of the current Government in this matter.

UN SDG Goal 17 focuses on cooperation, which is essential to overcome environmental challenges. Israel is willing to share its knowledge and experiences to cooperate in building a sustainable future for all. Only through cooperation can we overcome environmental crises together and ensure a better future for all.”

GALI DAGAN

AMBASSADOR OF ISRAEL IN COLOMBIA