From: Patrick Mayer

The war between Israel and Hamas is also affecting air traffic in the Middle East. A Ryanair plane from Austria is affected.

Tel Aviv – The brutal and murderous attack by the radical Islamist Palestinian Hamas on Israel on Saturday (October 7th) caused shock and sympathy around the world for the country and for the victims of the treacherous attack.

Hamas attack on Israel: Some flights to Tel Aviv have to turn back

On Monday evening (October 9th) there was talk in Israel that at least around 1,000 Israelis were murdered in the unprecedented attack, while dozens of people, including German citizens, were kidnapped by Hamas. Carolin B. from Berlin was probably killed in the Hamas terrorist attack.

Since the weekend, air traffic to Tel Aviv has also been heavily influenced by the fighting. Finally, the air alarm is repeatedly sounded in the country due to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. For example, the German Lufthansa has canceled numerous flights to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Numerous departures were canceled: Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

A number of departures were also canceled at the airport itself, leaving many foreign tourists and business people stranded while the Israeli army was apparently preparing a major ground offensive in the south against the Gaza Strip.

War between Israel and Hamas: Many departures from Tel Aviv are canceled

Apparently individual flights also had to cancel an approach to Tel Aviv. This Monday (October 9th), a Ryanair plane from Vienna, Austria had to be diverted to the Israeli city (around 450,000 inhabitants) due to a rocket alarm. This is what the news site writes today.at. The plane instead landed in Paphos, Cyprus.

Austrians in Israel: Ryanair plane to Vienna is not allowed to take off

According to the report, a planned flight to Austria was also affected. A Ryanair plane with Austrians on board was also scheduled to fly to Vienna at 11:50 a.m. However, due to the unsafe situation, there was no permission to take off and the flight was ultimately canceled.

According to the Austrian news agency APA On Monday evening, around 8,300 Austrians were still in Israel, where it remains unclear for the time being whether there will be a major war in the Middle East. (pm)