Israel, ruling from the Hague Court today: what it will decide

The International Court of Justice will decide today, Friday 26 January, on the any precautionary measures to be taken against Israel in the context of the appeal brought by South Africa against the Jewish State for the crime of genocide. According to observers, the Court could establish a series of measures including ask for a stop to the military operation in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, released on Telegram, Hamas says it is ready to respect any decision of the International Court of Justice requiring a ceasefire in Gaza if Israel does so too. The news, relaunched by the Al Jazeera website, in view of the hearing with which the Court will have to announce today whether it will grant emergency measures, Hamas says it will release all Israeli hostages if Israel releases all Palestinian prisoners. “The Zionist enemy must end its 18-year siege of Gaza and bring in all the necessary help for the population and reconstruction,” the statement concludes.

The Hague's decision is binding and cannot be appealed, but it is not certain that Israel will decide to respect it given that the Court does not have the tools to enforce its sentences.

The South African accusation

In the appeal lodged by South Africa, the Court is asked to make a determination whether Israel's behavior represents violations of the convention against genocide to which both Tel Aviv and Pretoria are part. The South African state, specifically, accuses Israel not only of committing acts of genocide, but also of a failure to prevent and repress acts of genocide attributable to the troops. The Convention, in fact, prohibits states from acts of genocide, but also provides for their obligation to prevent and repress the corresponding individual acts.

Israel's position

Calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip would mean “encourage Hamas” and other terrorist groups, denying Israel the right to defend itself, Israel's legal team explained before the Court, rejecting the accusations. Accusations, it was argued, which are denied by humanitarian aid efforts and are based on a “distorted” picture of Israeli government statements. Even more so since it is Hamas that wants the genocide of the Israelis.

The ceasefire request would therefore aim to protect Hamas from Israel's response to the atrocities of October 7. Accepting it, jurist Gilad Nolan said in his final statements, “would be a signal to terrorist groups that they can commit war crimes and crimes against humanity and then ask for the protection of the Court itself”. In this way the Court's efforts to punish genocides are “weakened”, transforming it “into a weapon in the hands of terrorists who have no respect for humanity and international law”.

“Every action taken by Israel is justified in order to maintain the safety of civilians after the October 7 attacks,” Tal Becker, the legal advisor to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said at the opening of the second day of hearings at the International Court, underlining that the signatories of the complaint “presented a manipulative picture of the events and incorrectly used the term 'genocide', emptying it of content”.

As for the accusations of wanting the genocide of the Palestinian population, the legal team underlined that this is contradicted by the various actions taken by Israel to reduce civilian victims and allow the distribution of humanitarian aid. If genocide had been the goal, “would Israel perhaps have postponed ground operations for weeks,” asked Galit Raguan, a senior official at Israel's Justice Ministry.

Palestinians take to the streets to demand an end to the war

The inhabitants of the Gaza Strip returned to the streets yesterday in Khan Younis in the south of the Palestinian enclave to ask Hamas and Israel to put an end to the ongoing conflict. The Dpa speaks of dozens of townspeople taking to the streets to protest, while according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz hundreds demonstrated. Those present called for a ceasefire from both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader in Gaza Yehya al-Sinwar. As can be seen from the video shared by the Haaretz website, mainly boys and men participated in the march.