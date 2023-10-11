Israel, Hamas obtains cryptocurrency funding and escapes the control of “enemies”

The life-or-death conflict taking place in Israel has (again) flared up just a few days ago, starting from the moment in which, last October 7, Hamas militants openly attacked Israel, who now responds with violence to the affront suffered. However, consider the conditions to which they have been subjected for decades Palestinian civilians “locked up” in the Gaza Strip, it is legitimate to ask how the Hamas terrorist group manages to economically support its attacks.

Well, the answer comes from the Wall Street Journal, which revealed – reports Dagospia – that the militants collected millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies in the year preceding the assault. In particular, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad received 93 million in digital currencies from August 2021 to last June, while in a similar time frame Hamas received 41 million. The transactions, says the American newspaper, highlight the difficulties of the United States and Israel in cutting off the two organizations’ access to foreign funds.

