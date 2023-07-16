This Saturday the Mexican team Before going to bed they received a rather pleasant surprise and that is that a group of fans pooled their savings to be able to hire the mariachi and take him serenade to the team hours before the Gold Cup Grand Final. There players and coaching staff enjoyed the moment.

Among those who best received this gift was the defender Israel Reyes who without any shame and in front of the fans and teammates took the microphone and began to sing with the mariachi taking the applause of those present.

Israel Reyes sang with mariachi | Photo: Capture

The players arrived at the entrance of the hotel after dinner, there the mariachi began to play and when the song was sung, “If they let us“, the soccer player from America was invited to sing and was a worthy interpreter of Mexican music.

After the fun moment, the footballers thanked the fans for the detail that, according to reports on social networks, the event cost 800 dollars, which is about 13,000 Mexican pesos, so it was not cheap for fans who have begun to believe New to the Mexican National Team.

Fans gathered to witness the serenade of El Tri | Photo: Capture

This Sunday a full house is expected SoFi StadiumThis Saturday the official account of the Gold Cup confirmed that all the tickets had been sold, so a great atmosphere is expected in the game. The actions of the match will start sharp at 5:30 p.m. (Centro

de México) and can be seen completely live on the TUDN and TV Azteca signal.