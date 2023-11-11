Previous number was 1,400 dead; Israeli spokesman says 200 bodies were identified as those of “terrorists”

The spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat, stated this Friday (10.Nov.2023) that the number of deaths in the attack by the extremist group Hamas carried out on October 7th had been revised to 1,200. Previously, the estimate was 1,400. The number was updated on Thursday (Nov 9).

According to Haiat, the number was revised as many bodies that had not been identified were included in the count of dead Israelis, but were discovered to be from “terrorists”.

“Around 1,200 is the official number of victims of the October 7th massacre”the spokesperson told Reuters. He also added that this balance is not definitive. “This is a new estimate that may still evolve depending on the identification of the bodies”he said.

The death toll in the conflict between Israel and Hamas reached 12,149 on Thursday (9.Nov). There are 10,744 Palestinian deaths and 1,405 Israeli deaths, according to Al Jazeera (state broadcaster of the Qatari monarchy). Information about the Gaza Strip is from Hamas and cannot be independently verified.

Since the conflict began on October 7, 4,368 children and 2,824 women have died in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

ISRAEL CRITICIZES UNESCO RESOLUTION

In statement in X (formerly Twitter), Haiat stated that Israel “rejects with disgust the unilateral resolution taken today [10.nov] by UNESCO [Organização das Nações Unidas para a Educação, a Ciência e a Cultura] regarding the situation in Gaza.”

“The resolution completely ignores the October 7th massacre perpetrated by Hamas terrorists, who brutally murdered around 1,200 people in cold blood and abducted 240, including babies, children, women and the elderly”he said.

The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference approved a draft resolution on the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas for the “impact and consequences of the current situation in the Gaza Strip/Palestine on all aspects of UNESCO’s mandate”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 159 kB, in English).

“Reiterating the urgent need for immediate action to ensure protection against further harm and damage to cultural heritage in Gaza, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the UNESCO Conventions, and demanding the immediate cessation of any attack or further harm to civilians, especially children, women , young people, teachers and education workers, as well as schools, colleges and universities, and the defense of the right to education”says an excerpt from the document.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrated the approved resolution “by an overwhelming majority on the consequences of the current situation in the Gaza Strip”.