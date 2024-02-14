The Israeli army released a video on Tuesday in which, it claims, the head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, appears. in a tunnel in the Palestinian territory on October 10, three days after the attack by the Islamist movement in southern Israel.

(You can read: Without results and with harsh criticism: the dead-end tunnel of the Prime Minister of Israel)

Images from a surveillance camera discovered during a military operation show “at Hamas leader and mass murderer Yahya Sinwar fleeing with his children and one of his wives, guided by his brother Ibrahim Sinwar,” said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

🔴REVEALED: Images of the leader of #Hamas in #LoopYahya Sinwar, fleeing with his family through a tunnel in the Khan Younis area. Sinwar flees like a coward and hides beneath the civilians of Gaza whom he uses as human shields. Hamas is the worst enemy of the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/H23fcBj81y — Ambassador Gali Dagan (@galida12) February 13, 2024

It is “the result of our tracking, a tracking that will only end when we have captured him dead or alive,” he declared in a televised press conference.

An Israeli army armored unit advances towards the border with the Gaza Strip.

AFP was unable to independently verify the authenticity of this black-and-white video, which shows a young man leading a woman, three children and another man, identified by Israeli authorities as Yahya Sinwar, who has not been seen since the October 7 attack.

(Also read: Families of Israeli hostages go to the ICC to request the arrest of Hamas leaders)

“This video or any other is not what really matters. What matters is the information we collect that will allow us to find senior Hamas officials and the hostages,” added Hagari, without specifying where the images were filmed.

In this underground tunnel the murderous Hamas terrorist, Yahya Sinwar, was hidden – surrounded by food, humanitarian aid that was supposed to be for civilians, weapons and MILLIONS of dollars in cash. Sinwar, the main person responsible for this war, hides like a coward under… pic.twitter.com/ks6NmYBf70 — Israel in Chile (@IsraelinChile) February 14, 2024

What matters is the information we collect that will allow us to find senior Hamas officials and the hostages.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Sinwar is “from hiding place to hiding place“, while Israeli forces advanced towards the south of the Gaza Strip and continued shelling Khan Younis, his hometown.

Sinwar joined Hamas when the group was founded in 1987the year in which the first Intifada (the uprising against the Israeli occupation) broke out.

(Also: Venezuela: suspension of gold license comes into force after reimposition of sanctions)

Israel accuses him of orchestrating the bloody Hamas attack on October 7, that started the war.

That day, Islamist fighters killed about 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians.

In response, Israel launched an offensive that has left at least 28,473 dead in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and minors, according to the Health Ministry of Hamas, which governs that Palestinian territory.

(We recommend: The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippines increases to 71)

According to the Israeli army, 700 citizens have died and 2,000 have been wounded. Photo: EFE/ MOHAMMED SABER

What is known about Yahya Sinwar

The former head of the interrogation department of the Israeli secret services, Micha Kobi, who interrogated him “at least 150 hours” in the late 1980s, describes Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's top leader in Gaza, as a “very intelligent” man with “murderer's eyes” that he will not flee the Strip because he prefers to die a “martyr.”

“I arrested him in 1989 when (then spiritual head of Hamas) Ahmed Yasin told us during an interrogation that he had appointed him to be the man to lead the unit called 'Majid' (glory in Arabic),” which was in charge of investigating whether there were Palestinians who collaborated with the Israeli forces, Kobi tells Efe in a phone call.

Sinwar confessed that he had killed twelve suspected of cooperating with the Israelis. “Today I can assure you that none of them cooperated with the Israelis, none, but he killed them with a butcher's machete,” says Kobi.

He adds that he forced the last of them to dig his own grave and that, later, “he put him in alive and filled it with oil until he died.” “It's dramatic.”

Ismail Haniyeh (left) and Yahya Sinuar, his successor in the leadership of Hamas. See also Guterres calls on Hamas to release hostages and Israel to allow aid to Gaza

Kobi explains that Sinwar was initially detained in 1988 because a homemade bomb exploded on him. which he was preparing at home and was injured.

“He was interrogated but did not confess that he was a member of Hamas, although he was detained for several years. Later when Ahmed Yasin (detained in 1989) told me that he was a member of Hamas, I took him back to the interrogation room,” he recalls.

Sinwar was sentenced to four life sentences by Israel in 1989 for plotting the kidnapping and murder of two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinian “collaborators,” but he was freed in 2011 as part of an exchange of 1,047 Palestinian prisoners for the return of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.



In 2017 he was elected head of Hamas within the Gaza Strip, overseeing both political and military operations. behind Ismail Haniyeh, who chairs the Hamas political bureau from his exile in Qatar.

Kobi does not hesitate to describe Sinwar as someone “very intelligent”, who even then wanted to destroy Israel. He “He wanted to kill all the Jews in the world and then the infidels.”

AFP and EFE